Accepting postal voting applications ends today

-

Accepting applications for the postal voting of the Presidential Election 2019 is set to conclude today (04).

The closing date of submitting the applications for the Presidential Election’s postal voting was to fall on the midnight of the 30th of September.

However, it was extended due to the prevailing inclement weather condition and the ongoing trade union actions.

Meanwhile, placing deposits for the forthcoming presidential election ends at 12 noon on Sunday (06).

The Elections Commission will begin accepting the nominations for the presidential poll from 9.00 am-11.00 am on the 7th of October and objections for the nominations can be submitted from 9.00 am to 11.30 am on the same day.