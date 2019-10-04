Special meeting of SLFP electoral organizers today

-

A special meeting of all electoral organizers of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to be held this afternoon (04).

The General Secretary of SLFP Dayasiri Jayasekara said the meeting, chaired by the leader of the party President Maithripala Sirisena, will accordingly commence at 12 noon today.

The purpose of the meeting is to talk over the upcoming presidential election as well as the suggestions and ideas on the matter.

The Central Committee of SLFP will convene tomorrow to reach a final conclusion on how the party will face the Presidential Election 2019.