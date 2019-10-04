Probes launched into alleged letter directed to multiple hotels in Colombo

-

The special investigation unit of Police has launched an investigation into a letter directed to multiple hotels in Colombo.

A letter dated October 02, 2019 which carries the signature of the OIC of Colombo Fort Police was widely being circulated through social media recently.

The letter warns of another possible attack similar to that of the coordinated terror attacks that claimed the lives of hundreds of people on the 21st of April and requests the authorities to be vigilant on the matter.

The Police Headquarters says the content of the letter is not confirmed by the state intelligence service.

Hence, an investigation has been launched into the officers who have directed the said letter and to uncover the reasons for doing so, the Police Headquarters said issuing a release.