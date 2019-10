-

Minister Sajith Premadasa has placed his cash deposit for the Presidential Election 2019 a short while ago.

The UNP-led New Democratic Front (NDF) has made the deposit on the UNP deputy leader’s behalf.

Minister Premadasa will contest from United National Front (UNF) under the ‘swan’ symbol.

Accordingly, 22 candidates have so far placed their cash deposits for the upcoming presidential election.