20-year-old who received training with Zahran arrested

-

Another suspect who had trained with the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks Zahran Hashim has been arrested yesterday (03).

The Colombo Crimes Prevention Division had arrested a suspect named Mohamed Jemsit, who had trained with Zahran Hashim at the Hambantota camp, on a previous occasion.

Further interrogations into this suspect had led to the arrest of another who also has links with Hashim’s terrorist group. The arrest was made last night at Ambepitiya area in Beruwala.

The suspect is a 20-year-old named Mohamed Wasim alias Abu Mas’ud who hails from Mawanella area.

It is also revealed that Mohamed Wasim had also received training with Zahran Hashim at the Hambantota camp.

The Colombo Crimes Prevention Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.