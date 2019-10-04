Five-member Commission on Easter attacks to receive complaints till Oct. 14

-

The five-member Commission appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to further look into the Easter Sunday will accept public complaints concerning the incident until the 14th of October.

The Secretary of Presidential Commission of Inquiry H.M.B.P. Herath stated this issuing a release today (04).

The Commission on Easter attacks, chaired by Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva, was appointed by the President on September 22.

The members of the Commission include Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, Retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa, Retired High Court Judge Atapattu Liyanage Bandula Kumara Atapattu and Retired Ministry Secretary W. M. M. Adhikari.