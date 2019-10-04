Not removing cut-outs & banners before nomination submission a punishable offence

-

The Chairman of Elections Commission has emphasized that not removing the cut-outs and banners pertaining to the election campaign of the presidential candidates will be considered a punishable offence starting from the day nominations are submitted.

Addressing a press briefing held at the Department of Government Information this morning (04), the Election Commission’s chief pointed out that this does not mean the presidential candidates are allowed to do as they wish.

He noted that the presidential candidates have been informed to remove their promotional cut-outs and banners erected for the election campaign voluntarily.

He also stressed that the promotional banners and cut-outs in Rajagiriya and the nearby areas will be removed from this evening.

Meanwhile, the public officers have been assigned the responsibility regarding all events that political elements, he said speaking further.

The permission of the Elections Commission has to be obtained for all State functions and the events to distribute letters of appointment, the election body’s chairman noted.

Every presidential candidate must submit their statements of assets and liabilities on the day of nomination submission, Deshapriya added.