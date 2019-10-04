Litro LP gas prices go down

-

The Minister of Industry and Commerce says that the price of Litro gas cylinders have been reduced from midnight tonight (October 04). The prices of 5 Kg and 2.3 Kg LPG gas cylinders too have been reduced accordingly.

Therefore price of a 12.5 Kg LPG domestic Litro gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 240.00 in Colombo District and by Rs 251.00 in all other Districts.

Price of a 5 kg cylinder is down by Rs 95.00 (in Colombo District) and price of a 2.3 kg cylinder is down by Rs 30.00 (in Colombo District).

Accordingly, in Colombo District, the new Litro prices of a 12.5 kg cylinder is Rs 1493.00 (down from Rs 1733.00), 5 kg Cylinder is Rs 598.00 (down from Rs 693.00) and 2.3 kg cylinder is Rs 289.00 (down from Rs 319.00).

Prices in all other districts too are reduced in proportion to these with effect from midnight tonight, the ministry said.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen has instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on October 4 to raid errant retailers who violate the new price structure.

It said that the CAA has been monitoring the retailers for violations for some time. Any guilty violators can be fined or imprisoned under Section 60 of Act No 9 of 2003.

If the violator is not a company/firm but a person then the fine is between 5000 -50000 or one year imprisonment in the first offence, and any subsequent offence (by the person) Rs 10000-100,000 fine or a maximum of two year imprisonment or both punishments.

If the violator is a company/firm and NOT a person then in the first instance of violation/offence, a fine of Rs 50,000-1000,000 or a maximum of two year imprisonment, and any subsequent offence a fine of Rs 100,000-2,000,000.