Entire country has been released - Mahinda

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the Appeals Court’s decision today has not only released SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, but the entire nation.

“I think the entire country has been released. Not only Gotabaya Rajapaksa, but the entire country has been acquitted and released,” he said.

The court today dismissed the petition which had been filed challenging the Sri Lankan citizenship of former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“I believe this a big victory for us,” SLPP leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

Speaking to reporters regarding the court’s decision, the former President said that the independence of the judiciary and the confidence placed on the judiciary has been clearly demonstrated today.

He was also asked as to why a deposit had been placed today with the Elections Commission on behalf of MP Chamal Rajapaksa for the 2019 Presidential Election.

Rajapaksa said that they had done that as a backup plan just in case as one cannot be sure as to what the court will decide. “We will not abandoned the people no matter what way the court’s decision goes,” he added.