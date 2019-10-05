Advisory for heavy rain and strong wind in sea areas

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain and strong wind in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Galle.

Due to the active cloudiness in the Western sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the above given sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

The active cloud formed in the Western sea areas to the island is likely to persist further, it said.