Advisory for heavy rain and strong wind in sea areas

Advisory for heavy rain and strong wind in sea areas

October 5, 2019   08:43 am

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain and strong wind in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Galle.

Due to the active cloudiness in the Western sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the above given sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

The active cloud formed in the Western sea areas to the island is likely to persist further, it said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories