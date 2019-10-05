18 Sri Lankan fishermen apprehended for poaching in Indian Waters

-

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended 18 Sri Lankan fishermen along with their eight fishing boats for trespassing into the Indian Waters and poaching.

India’s Defence Ministry in a release said the apprehended boats had fish illegally caught from the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone.

The apprehended boats and the crew were taken to Karaikal harbour in Puducherry for a joint investigation by security agencies.

The release said the Coast Guard is maintaining a constant vigil on the Eastern Seaboard with the deployment of ships and aircraft regularly to monitor suspicious activities at Sea.

-Agencies