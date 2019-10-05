Man gets death sentence for murder of married couple

October 5, 2019   11:53 am

An individual found guilty over the murder of a married couple in Udugama seven years ago, has been sentenced to death by the Galle High Court. 

The 34-year-old suspect had been charged with the shooting and killing of a man and his wife at Udalamatta, Udugama in 2012.

Delivering the verdict yesterday after a long dragged out trial, the Galle High Court sentenced to accused to death.

The death penalty was reportedly given to a 34-year-old resident of Udalamatta.

