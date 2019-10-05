SLFP to reach final decision today?

-

The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to convene a meeting today (05).

The meeting will be held at the President’s Official Residence tonight and chaired by SLFP leader President Maithripala Sirisena.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the party will most likely reach a final decision today with regard to the upcoming Presidential Election.

The crucial SLFP Central Committee meeting is being held today after the discussion held with SLFP’s district and electoral organizers yesterday (4).