Easter attacks a cowardly attempt to dwindle efforts to eradicate drugs - President

President Maithripala Sirisena said he has given continuous leadership throughout his entire political career to prevent the destruction caused by the drug menace.

The President said although he signed the declaration to impose capital punishment on drug kingpins it was not possible to implement the decision due to the opposition of concerned parties irrespective of their political views.

However, the country was able to reap many benefits of the drug prevention programmes initiated during last few years and the dastardly terror attack that carried out on April 21st is a cowardly attempt to dwindle our efforts to eradicate drugs, the President said.

President made these comments at a ceremony held at Nalanda College, Colombo on Friday (4).

The ceremony was organized to felicitate the Chairman of St. John’s Ambulance Association Sri Lanka and an old Nalandian Dr. Sarath Samarage.