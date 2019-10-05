Seven arrested with conch shells and sea cucumber

Seven arrested with conch shells and sea cucumber

October 5, 2019   12:41 pm

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have apprehended 7 persons for illegally transferring 4kg of sea cucumber and 3 conch shells in the sea area of Thalpadu, Mannar.

The North Central Naval Command, during a foot patrol on Friday (4), apprehended these 7 persons for transferring sea cucumber and conch shells, without a valid permit. 

Along with the suspect a dinghy, an outboard motor and fishing gear used for this illegal act were also seized by the Navy.

The suspects have been identified as residents of the same area, from 26 to 45 years of age. 

The 7 suspects along with the sea cucumber, conch shells and seized items were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward action, the navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories