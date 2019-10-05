Seven arrested with conch shells and sea cucumber

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have apprehended 7 persons for illegally transferring 4kg of sea cucumber and 3 conch shells in the sea area of Thalpadu, Mannar.

The North Central Naval Command, during a foot patrol on Friday (4), apprehended these 7 persons for transferring sea cucumber and conch shells, without a valid permit.

Along with the suspect a dinghy, an outboard motor and fishing gear used for this illegal act were also seized by the Navy.

The suspects have been identified as residents of the same area, from 26 to 45 years of age.

The 7 suspects along with the sea cucumber, conch shells and seized items were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward action, the navy said.