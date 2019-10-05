Railway trade unions seek to resolve issues through talks

-

Railway trade unions say that they would make attempts to resolve the issues through discussions with the Minister of Transport.

The railway strike, which commenced on the 25th of September based on several issues, entered its tenth consecutive day today (05).

However, it was observed that several trains were in operation despite the ongoing strike.

Meanwhile, an Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued declaring the railways an Essential Service was issued with effect from the 4th of October.

Accordingly, all leave of railway employees have been canceled and they are urged to report to work immediately, stated the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways Dilantha Fernando.