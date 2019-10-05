Unjust and unscrupulous society can never sustain  Raghavan

-

The basic quality of the society must be fair and just for a society to progress, says the Governor of the Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan.

Governor said that a society without justice and a society that does not seek honesty can never be sustained.

The ‘Cargills Saru Bima Scholarship 2018-2019 to the farmers’ was organized at Jaffna Cargills Theatre.

The Governor, who graced the event as Chief Guest, presented scholarships to Grade 5 students and laptops to the University students.

The Secretary of Provincial Education Ministry, government agents of Mullaitivu District, Provincial Director of Agriculture, Agri-Business Team Manager Haridas Fernando, farmers, and students participated in this event.