Unjust and unscrupulous society can never sustain  Raghavan

Unjust and unscrupulous society can never sustain  Raghavan

October 5, 2019   02:56 pm

-

The basic quality of the society must be fair and just for a society to progress,  says the Governor of the Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan.

Governor said that a society without justice and a society that does not seek honesty can never be sustained.

The ‘Cargills Saru Bima Scholarship 2018-2019 to the farmers’ was organized at Jaffna Cargills Theatre. 

The Governor, who graced the event as Chief Guest, presented scholarships to Grade 5 students and laptops to the University students.

The Secretary of Provincial Education Ministry, government agents of Mullaitivu District, Provincial Director of Agriculture, Agri-Business Team Manager Haridas Fernando, farmers, and students participated in this event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories