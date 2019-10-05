Love your first vote; but use it responsibly - Deshapriya

Love your first vote; but use it responsibly - Deshapriya

October 5, 2019   04:10 pm

-

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that majority opinion cannot be considered as democratic opinion in an election.

He expressed these views addressing a gathering in Colombo, yesterday (04).

The Elections Commission and ‘My First Vote- Sri Lanka’ Facebook group collaborated to organize a youth conference to educate the Sri Lankan youth who will be using their right to vote for the first time at the forthcoming elections.

The event was addressed by many speakers including the Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.

Speaking at the event, Deshapriya said that first-time voters should love their first vote.

However, the vote should be used responsibly, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories