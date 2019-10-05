Love your first vote; but use it responsibly - Deshapriya

-

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that majority opinion cannot be considered as democratic opinion in an election.

He expressed these views addressing a gathering in Colombo, yesterday (04).

The Elections Commission and ‘My First Vote- Sri Lanka’ Facebook group collaborated to organize a youth conference to educate the Sri Lankan youth who will be using their right to vote for the first time at the forthcoming elections.

The event was addressed by many speakers including the Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.

Speaking at the event, Deshapriya said that first-time voters should love their first vote.

However, the vote should be used responsibly, he added.