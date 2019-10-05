Thundershowers & severe lightning possible tonight

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura district in the evening or night.

The Department of Meteorology stated this issuing an advisory today (05).

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by severe lightning.

