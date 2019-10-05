Rathana Thera pledges support for Gotabaya

October 5, 2019   08:09 pm

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thera says he is ready to support the victory of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the forthcoming election.

He stated this addressing the national convention of Vijayadharani Jathika Sabha at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) this evening (05).

The Vijayadharani Jathika Sabha was formed by multiple national organizations.

The policy statement of Vijayadharani Jathika Sabha was presented to Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the event.

