The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has allowed President Maithripala Sirisena to make the decision on the party’s position on upcoming Presidential Election.

SLFP Spokesperson MP Weerakumara Dissanayake stated this speaking to the media following the Central Committee meeting held yesterday (05).

He added that the President will inform the SLFP’s position on Presidential Election 2019 to the party this morning (06).

The top brass of the SLFP will accordingly hold a press conference at 11.00 am today (06) to announce the President’s final decision, according to the party’s spokesperson.