SLFPs final decision to be made by President

October 6, 2019   03:33 am

-

The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has allowed President Maithripala Sirisena to make the decision on the party’s position on upcoming Presidential Election.

SLFP Spokesperson MP Weerakumara Dissanayake stated this speaking to the media following the Central Committee meeting held yesterday (05).

He added that the President will inform the SLFP’s position on Presidential Election 2019 to the party this morning (06).

The top brass of the SLFP will accordingly hold a press conference at 11.00 am today (06) to announce the President’s final decision, according to the party’s spokesperson.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories