Sri Lanka claim 1-0 T20I series lead against Pakistan

Sri Lanka claimed their first victory of their tour of Pakistan, with Danushka Gunathilaka once again playing a starring role.

Having struck his second ODI century in the third ODI against Pakistan, the 28-year-old carried on his good form with a half-century at the top of the order, and this time his excellence contributed to a Sri Lankan victory. He struck eight fours and a six in his 38-ball knock before becoming the first wicket to fall, missing a sweep against Shadab Khan and being given LBW.

It was Shadab who accounted for the next wicket to fall too, running out Gunathilaka’s opening partner Avishka Fernando with a direct hit from mid-off for a sedate 33-ball 34, and thereafter it was the Mohammad Hasnain show.

Playing just his second T20I, the Pakistani tearaway showed just why he’s held in such high regard, taking three wickets in three balls across two spells. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made a breezy 22-ball 32 on T20I debut, was pinned on the pads by a pinpoint yorker, skipper Dasun Shanaka holed out to long-on, and Shehan Jayasuriya was hurried for pace, splicing to Ahmed Shehzad in the covers.

His hat-trick, the ninth in men’s T20Is and the second by a Pakistani, hauled Sri Lanka back in at the end of their innings, and, having looked like they might breach 180 at one point, the tourists finished on 165/5.

When Babar Azam struck a couple of sweetly timed boundaries to kick-start the chase, it seemed the theme of Pakistan dominance, but a double-strike from Nuwan Pradeep changed the complexion of the contest. Babar nicked off before Umar Akmal, playing his first T20I in almost three years, fell LBW. Pradeep was unable to complete the hat-trick, but it wasn’t long until Shehzad chopped on to Isuru Udana to leave the hosts 22/3.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed helped to rebuild, adding 46 for the fourth wicket, but the rate started to spiral, and by the time the next breakthrough came – Iftikhar run out after a mix-up – it had crossed 11 runs per over.

And there was to be no comeback, a collapse of 6/25 confirming Sri Lanka’s victory by 64 runs. Udana and Pradeep finished with three wickets each, while Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 2/20 in four over. The MRF Tyres No.8 ranked side had downed the world No.1 team on their home turf and taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Source: International Cricket Council