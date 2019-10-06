Presidential hopefuls asked to report to Elections Commission

-

All candidates who already placed their cash deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 have been asked to report to the Elections Commission today (06).

Accordingly, they are required to be at the Elections Commission by 2.30 pm.

The presidential hopefuls are to be informed about the acceptance of nominations for the Presidential Election 2019 which is scheduled for Monday (07).

Twenty-three candidates including Minister Sajith Premadasa, former Gotabaya Rajapaksa, MP Chamal Rajapaksa and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake have so far made their cash deposits on behalf of the upcoming Presidential Election.