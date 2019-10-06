A seed of life to save my world: Be a proud part of a world record

-

Manusath Derana nationwide tree-planting campaign ‘A seed of life to save my world’ is now underway.

Celebrating the 14th anniversary of TV Derana, Manusath Derana launched this program to create the world’s largest picture collage of nature lovers.

Wherever in the world you may be, as a Sri Lankan who loves the environment, you too can be a proud partner of the Guinness World Record to be set by Sri Lanka.

To join us in this wonderful effort, plant a tree of your choice and send us a photo of you planting the tree, today (October 6).

The photo can be sent via Whatsapp or Viber on any of the following numbers:

0772 466 488

0783 838 383

0784 84 84 84

‘A seed of life to save my world’ is broadcasted live on TV Derana and Ada Derana 24 from 8 am to 12.30 pm today.