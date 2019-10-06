Two suspects arrested with over 122 kg of Kerala Cannabis

October 6, 2019   01:29 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy, during a patrol, carried out in the sea area between Madagal and Kovilam Point, managed to apprehend 02 persons with Kerala cannabis yesterday (05).

Accordingly, the Northern Naval Command, whilst conducting a patrol in the sea area between Madagal and Kovilam Point, had spotted a suspicious dinghy and found 122.2kg of Kerala cannabis in the suspected dinghy. 

Subsequently, the suspects were apprehended, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The 02 suspects along with the seized consignment of cannabis and dinghy were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau in Jaffna for onward investigation.

