Warnings issued over severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued warning over severe lightning and thunder from 2.30 pm to 9 pm today (06 October).

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night, predicts the Meteorology Department.

Further, temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should: