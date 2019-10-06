Warnings issued over severe lightning

October 6, 2019   03:33 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued warning over severe lightning and thunder from 2.30 pm to 9 pm today (06 October).

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night, predicts the Meteorology Department.

Further, temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

  •  Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  •  Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.
  •  Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.
  •  Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors, and boats, etc.
  •  Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
  •  For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.
