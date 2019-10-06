Special traffic and security plan tomorrow

-

A special traffic and security plan will be in force on several roads around the Elections Commission tomorrow (07), stated Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

This will be to facilitate the submission of nominations for the Presidential Election 2019.

The special traffic plan will be in effect from 6 am tomorrow morning.

Over 500 officers have been deployed to implement the special traffic whereas nearly 1200 officers have been stationed to overlook the security plan, according to the Police.

Separate locations have been allocated for the parking of the supporters who accompany the candidates and all the supporters will be subjected to a search.

During the process of accepting nominations, vehicle parades, demonstrations are prohibited while the display of cutouts, banners, and posters will be banned.

The special traffic plan would be as follows:

All vehicles leaving from Colombo will be halted from the Ayurveda Roundabout to Welikada Junction on Sri Jayawardenapura Road. However, vehicles entering Colombo on the Sri Jayawardanapura route are permitted to do so.

Vehicles entering Colombo from Welikada Junction to the Ayurveda Roundabout on the Old Kotte Road will be restricted and vehicles leaving Colombo will be able to exit Colombo along the two lanes on the left side of Old Kotte Road.

Motorists using the abovementioned routes are advised to use alternative routes for tomorrow, stated the Police.