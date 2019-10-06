Police operation centers in every division for prez. poll
October 6, 2019 07:14 pm
Operations centers have been set up in every police division concerning the forthcoming presidential election, stated the Police Headquarters.
The relevant operation centers will receive complaints regarding the presidential election, conduct inquiries into them, and conduct investigations on violations of the provisions of the Act on the election of President.
The information will be obtained through these operations centers and will be coordinated with the Elections Secretariat at the Police Headquarters.