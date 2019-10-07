Thundershowers expected over most parts of the island

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts.

Light showers may occur in the coastal areas at Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam and Mannar districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, it said.