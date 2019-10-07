Navy assists distressed foreign yacht

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel assisted to bring ashore a foreign yacht which was distressed in the seas off Hambanthota.

A yacht named SY-Lessiamosis which belonged to French nationals had distressed due to an engine failure.

Responding to information received to Navy about this yacht, a Fast Attack Craft has been dispatched to rescue the yacht.

Accordingly, the distressed yacht with its crew was safely brought to Hambanthota harbour premises. Two men and a woman were aboard the yacht, SLN said.