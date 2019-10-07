35 candidates submit nominations for Prez. Poll

-

Thirty-five candidates have handed in their nominations for the Presidential Election 2019, stated the Elections Commission.

The accepting of nominations for the upcoming Presidential Election commenced at 9 am and concluded at 11 am at the Elections Commission, this morning (07).



Candidates who submitted their nominations included the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, United National Front Candidate (UNF) Sajith Premadasa, National People’s Power (NPP) Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake and former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake.

However, 6 out of the 41 persons who placed deposits for the Presidential Election did not submit their nominations.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarians, former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa and Kumara Welgama did not submit their nominations despite making deposits.

The objections for the nominations can be submitted until 11.30 am today.