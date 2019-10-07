All 35 nominations accepted; 2 objections rejected

-

All 35 nominations submitted to the Elections Commission have been accepted, stated the Chairman of the Elections Commission.

Two objections submitted to the Elections Commission regarding the nominations have been rejected by the Commission.

The accepting of nominations for the upcoming Presidential Election commenced at 9 am and concluded at 11 am at the Elections Commission, this morning (07).



Objections for the nominations could be submitted until 11.30 am.

Six out of the 41 persons who placed deposits for the Presidential Election, including Chamal Rajapaksa and Kumara Welgama, did not submit their nominations.