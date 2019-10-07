All 35 nominations accepted; 2 objections rejected

October 7, 2019   12:06 pm

-

All 35 nominations submitted to the Elections Commission have been accepted, stated the Chairman of the Elections Commission.

Two objections submitted to the Elections Commission regarding the nominations have been rejected by the Commission.

The accepting of nominations for the upcoming Presidential Election commenced at 9 am and concluded at 11 am at the Elections Commission, this morning (07).
 
Objections for the nominations could be submitted until 11.30 am.

Six out of the 41 persons who placed deposits for the Presidential Election, including Chamal Rajapaksa and Kumara Welgama, did not submit their nominations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories