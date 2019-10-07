Two nabbed transporting 50kg heroin on expressway

-

Police have arrested two suspects along with 50 kilograms of heroin found inside a luxury vehicle at the Athurugiriya exit of the expressway this morning (07).

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspects were arrested by the Highway Police as the white colored jeep they were traveling in exited the expressway from Athurugiriya after arriving from the direction of Kaduwela.

The haul of drugs, estimated to be worth around Rs 500 million, was discovered after police officers decided to search the suspicious vehicle.

Around 50 kg of heroin packed into parcels were found in two gunny bags concealed inside the vehicle.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Pelwatta Gamage Chaminda Dilruk (38), from Borella and Mangala Sisira Kumarasiri (38), from Nugegoda.

Police are conducting further investigations.