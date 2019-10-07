Election posters, banners, cutouts and parades banned

-

Sri Lanka Police says that the displaying of posters, banners and cutouts related to the forthcoming Presidential Election is prohibited with effect from today (07).

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said as per the provisions of the Presidential Elections Act, the displaying of posters, banners, cutouts and such will be prohibited from today subject to certain exceptions.

According to the provisions in the act election related parades including vehicle parades and processions of people will also be prohibited from today, he said, adding that these regulations apply to the entire island.

He further said that the police will observe and video all such illegal activities being carried out in the run up to the election and that strict legal action will be initiated against those individuals or groups using the video footage recorded.