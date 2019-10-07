Gotabaya can restore national security - Mahinda

October 7, 2019   02:36 pm

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that is confident that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa can restore national security in the country.

The Leader of the Opposition expressed these views addressing an event organized by the Muslim Community in Weligama, yesterday (06).

He says that currently all in the country live in fear as they had lost the right, they had for 10 years, to live free of fear and suspicion.

The Leader of the Opposition points out that national security is not just the security of the Sinhalese but the safety of all the nationalities.

