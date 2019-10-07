President to intervene to resolve railway employees issues

October 7, 2019   03:54 pm

Representatives of railway trade unions who are currently engaged in an indefinite strike met President Maithripala Sirisena for a discussion at the President’s House today (07).

During the meeting, the President pointed out it is the duty of the professionals to exercise their labor without hampering the day-to-day life of the general public.

While informing trade union activists to called off their strike, President said that he will intervene to resolve the issues faced by the railway employees after consideration.

President emphasized the importance of resorting to negotiations to find solutions to any matter, stated the President’s Media Division.

