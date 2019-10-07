Railway strike called off

-

The railway trade unions have decided to call off their trade union action, this evening (07), stated railway trade unions.

According to the trade unions, the discussions held between President Maithripala Sirisena and representatives of the railway trade unions have been successful.

Reportedly, the President had agreed to intervene to resolve the issues faced by the railway employees.

Accordingly, the strike will be called off this evening.

The railway strike, which commenced on the 25th of September based on several issues, entered its 12th consecutive day today (07).

Subsequently, an Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued declaring the railways an Essential Service was issued with effect from the 4th of October and all leave of railway employees were canceled.