20 injured in head-on bus collision in Matara

October 7, 2019   05:33 pm

At least 20 persons were wounded and hospitalised following a head-on collision involving two buses at Kananke, Matara.

Police said that the accident had taken place at around noon today on the Galle-Akuressa main road.

An SLTB bus has reportedly collided head-on with a private bus arriving on the opposite direction of the road.

At least 20 persons, including the passengers and drivers of the bus, have been admitted to Karapitiya, Akuressa and Imaduwa hospitals with injuries.

However, none of them are in critical condition as most of them had only sustained minor injuries, hospital sources said.

