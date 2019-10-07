Nawalapitiya Town inundated

-

A part of Nawalapitiya Town was inundated due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the central highlands today (07).

A stretch of nearly 500 meters from the Nawalapitiya bus stand towards Gampola had been underwater, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, rainwater not flowing through the drainage system properly caused the roads to be inundated in this manner.

Traffic movement in the Nawalapitiya town was obstructed due to the slight flood situation.