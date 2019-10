-

Former Minister of Justice and Technology Attorney Batty Weerakoon has passed away today (07).

Weerakoon was the former Leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party and has served as the General Secretary of the Ceylon Workers Congress.

The final rites of the former Minister will be carried out at the Borella Cemetery on Thursday (October 10).

His remains currently lie at his residence at 121, Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha, Borella.