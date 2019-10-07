Over 880 kg of Beedi leaves recovered in Northwestern seas

-

During a raid carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, two persons with a stock of Beedi leaves have been apprehended.

The apprehension has been made in the Kudawa sea area in Kalpitiya yesterday (06), stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The Northwestern Naval Command had carried out the search in the sea area of Kudawa, in coordination with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, where they held the 02 suspects with an 881kg-haul of Beedi leaves.

Reportedly, the suspects, aged 37 and 31, are residents of the Kalpitiya area.

The seized haul of beedi leaves is believed to have been transferred to the island via sea routes and was handed over to the Customs Office-Colombo for onward investigation.