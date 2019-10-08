24-hour water cut in Gampaha district

-

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed for several areas in Gampaha district today (08), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply for Peliyagoda, Wattala, Mabola, Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa Urban Council limits, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and Gampaha Municipal Council limits starting from 8.00 am this morning.

This water cut is being imposed due to the development work of the Kelani Right Bank Water Supply Project (Stage Two).

The Water Board expressed its regrets over the inconvenience caused to the general public residing in the aforementioned areas owing to the water cut.