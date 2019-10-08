Presidential poll ballot paper expected to be 2 feet long

-

The Elections Commission says the cash deposits of the presidential candidates, who did not submit their nomination papers, will be returned to them.

The cash deposits placed by the candidates are confiscated after the election if they fail to obtain more than 12.5% of the votes cast in the Presidential Election.

Forty-one candidates had placed cash deposits for the Presidential Election 2019, but six of them did not submit their nomination papers yesterday (07).

Accordingly, a record number of 35 presidential candidates handed over their nomination papers.

Owing to the long list of candidates who are running for presidency this year, the ballot paper could be approximately 2 feet long, the Elections Commission says.

Preparation of the ballot paper will commence today (08) and it will be sent for printing as soon as possible, the Election Commission said further.

Meanwhile, the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) stated that necessary measures would be taken for Presidential Election observation.

Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi said training the election observers has is currently in progress.