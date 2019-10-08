Uva PCs term expires tonight

October 8, 2019   11:06 am

The five-year official tenure of the Uva Provincial Council expires at 12 midnight today (08).

The relevant Gazette notification has been issued by the Governor of the Uva Province Maithri Gunaratne, last night (07).

The Gazette states that as the official term of the Council has come to an end, the Provincial Council will be considered as dissolved from midnight today.

Accordingly, the powers of the Uva Provincial Council will be assigned under the Governor of the Province.

The terms of all provincial councils in the country will have been expired with the term end of the Uva Provincial Council tonight.

