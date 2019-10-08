US delegation inspects demining activities in northern areas

-

A delegation of US representatives yesterday (07) monitored the demining activities in Jaffna, Muhamalai and Pallai areas.

Mine clearance organizations are carrying out demining activities in the aforementioned areas with the financial assistance of the US government.

According to demining groups, a large number of landmines had been set up in Jaffna, Muhamalai and Pallai areas, where warfare was the most frequent back then.

The HALO Trust and Delvon Assistance for Social Harmony (DASH), the organizations that are engaged in mine clearance activities in these areas, said that demining is currently in progress at plots of lands where people used to live during the wartime and at agricultural lands.

The US delegation included several officials from the Embassy of the United States in Sri Lanka.