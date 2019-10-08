Water cut for areas neighbouring Kalutara

-

A 12-hour water cut is to be imposed for several areas in the Kalutara district and Bentota, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply is to be suspended for Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Potupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala, Piliminawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla Aluthgama, Darga Town and Bentota from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm tomorrow (09).

The water cut is being imposed as the power supply of the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant is to be suspended during the said time period.