FR petition against Emergency Regulations withdrawn

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petition, seeking a court order declaring the President’s decision to enforce State of Emergency in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks is unlawful, has been withdrawn.

The petition was filed by the Executive Director of Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu.

It was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, L.T.B. Dehideniya and Preethi Padman Surasena today (08).

The attorney-at-law representing the petitioners stated that the petition hearing no longer needs to be continued.

Hence, he requested permission to withdraw the petition, to which the judge bench accorded.