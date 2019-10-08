Explosion at Aruwakkalu landfill

-

A minor explosion has been reported from the Aruwakkalu landfill site, last night (07), stated residents in the area.

Reportedly, there has been a tremendous noise and tremors concurrently with the explosion shocking the residents of Serakkuliya and Karaivu villages near the garbage yard.

The explosion has occurred between 8.45 pm and 9 pm last night.

According to the residents in the area, the officers in charge of the landfill were seen speeding towards the landfill site following the explosion.

When Ada Derana inquired the relevant officials, they confirmed on the explosion but did not offer further detail into the matter.

No person has been reported injured from the explosion and all employees at the site have been evacuated immediately after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana was informed that 29 tipper trucks heading to the Aruwakkalu landfill site were redirected at Ja-Ela and sent back to Colombo.