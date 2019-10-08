Bloemendhal Sanka further remanded

-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to further remand the notorious underworld figure Sanka Shirantha alias “Bloemendhal Sanka” until the 22nd of October.

On the 4th of March this year, he was arrested along with another Sri Lankan youth by the Indian security forces at Thangappa Nagar in Tamil Nadu for breaching immigration and emigration laws.

Sanka, who had been wanted by the local police in connection with a murder, surrendered to Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana de Silva on September 10, following his arrival to Sri Lanka on the day before. The Additional Magistrate had then ordered to remand the suspect until today (08).

When the case was taken up today (08), the Colombo Crimes Prevention Division stated that further investigations on the matter are being conducted.

Hence, the Magistrate ordered to re-remand the suspect until October 22.

Bloemendhal Sanka was arrested over the murder of a person named Dinesh Eranga at Henamulla, Mattakkuliya on the 26th of December 2018.