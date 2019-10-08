Trains delayed today despite strike being called off

-

It is reported that the railway services have not been restored despite the strike action launched by the railway workers being called off.

The railway strike, which lasted for 12 days disrupting services and causing inconveniences to thousands of daily passengers, came to an end last evening (07).

However, there had been many delays in commuting trains since the strike was called off, Ada Derana reporters said.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Deputy Operating Superintendent, V S Polwattage stated that restoring the railway services following a lengthy strike action needs some time.

The railway workers had commenced the strike on the 25th of September demanding solutions for salary anomaly and other issues in the railway service.