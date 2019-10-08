Trains delayed today despite strike being called off

Trains delayed today despite strike being called off

October 8, 2019   03:22 pm

-

It is reported that the railway services have not been restored despite the strike action launched by the railway workers being called off.

The railway strike, which lasted for 12 days disrupting services and causing inconveniences to thousands of daily passengers, came to an end last evening (07).

However, there had been many delays in commuting trains since the strike was called off, Ada Derana reporters said.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Deputy Operating Superintendent, V S Polwattage stated that restoring the railway services following a lengthy strike action needs some time.

The railway workers had commenced the strike on the 25th of September demanding solutions for salary anomaly and other issues in the railway service.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories